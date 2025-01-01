Hindu pilgrims from India to visit Pakistan on January 5

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Hindu pilgrims from India will arrive Pakistan via Wagah Border on January 5

to participate in the birth anniversary celebrations of Satguru Sant Swami

Shadaram, the founder of historic Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi in Mirpur

Mathelo, Sindh.

The pilgrims will be warmly welcomed by Additional Secretary Shrines,

Saifullah Khokhar, Deputy Secretary Umer Javed Awan, and member

of the Pakistan Hindu Mandir Management Committee, Amit Shadani.

Under the guidance of Federal government and Chairman Evacuee Trust

Property board, Syed Ata-ur-Rehman, comprehensive arrangements,

including foolproof security, have been finalized for their visit.

After their arrival, the pilgrims will head directly to Shadani Darbar Hayat

Pitafi, where central religious ceremonies and rituals will take place.

During their stay, they will also visit several sacred sites in Sindh,

including Yog Mata Mandir in Aqilpur, Ghotki, Pano Aqil, and historic

Sadhu Bela Mandir in Sukkur.

On January 14, the pilgrims will spend a day in Nankana Sahib before

concluding their journey. The famous Shadani Darbar in Ghotki is known

for its annual birth anniversary celebrations of Sant Shadaram.

The Hindu pilgrims will return to India on January 15 after completing

their spiritual journey.