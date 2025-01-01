Hindu Pilgrims From India To Visit Pakistan On January 5
Published January 01, 2025
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Hindu pilgrims from India will arrive Pakistan via Wagah Border on January 5
to participate in the birth anniversary celebrations of Satguru Sant Swami
Shadaram, the founder of historic Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi in Mirpur
Mathelo, Sindh.
The pilgrims will be warmly welcomed by Additional Secretary Shrines,
Saifullah Khokhar, Deputy Secretary Umer Javed Awan, and member
of the Pakistan Hindu Mandir Management Committee, Amit Shadani.
Under the guidance of Federal government and Chairman Evacuee Trust
Property board, Syed Ata-ur-Rehman, comprehensive arrangements,
including foolproof security, have been finalized for their visit.
After their arrival, the pilgrims will head directly to Shadani Darbar Hayat
Pitafi, where central religious ceremonies and rituals will take place.
During their stay, they will also visit several sacred sites in Sindh,
including Yog Mata Mandir in Aqilpur, Ghotki, Pano Aqil, and historic
On January 14, the pilgrims will spend a day in Nankana Sahib before
concluding their journey. The famous Shadani Darbar in Ghotki is known
for its annual birth anniversary celebrations of Sant Shadaram.
The Hindu pilgrims will return to India on January 15 after completing
their spiritual journey.
