Hindu Pilgrims Return India

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 08:28 PM

A 51-member delegation of Hindu pilgrims, who arrived in Pakistan through the Wagha Border to attend celebrations of Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi Mirpur Mathelo, returned India on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :A 51-member delegation of Hindu pilgrims, who arrived in Pakistan through the Wagha Border to attend celebrations of Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi Mirpur Mathelo, returned India on Thursday.

Deputy Secretary General Faraz Abbas distributed gifts among the pilgrims and saw them at the Wagha Border.

Earlier, group leader Gadinasheen Yudestar Lal called on Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Amer Ahmad and thanked the chairman for his all-out support and appreciated the ETPB for making the best arrangements.

The delegation also thanked the Pakistani government and the ETPB for renovating their worship places.

