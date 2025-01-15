Hindu pilgrims return to India

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) A group of 84 Hindu pilgrims, who visited Pakistan for the annual pilgrimage to the historic Shadani Darbar in Hayat Pitafi Sindh, returned to India through the Wagah border crossing, on Wednesday.

Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) officials, including Additional Secretary Shrines Saifullah Khokhar and Deputy Secretary Umar Javed Awan, bid farewell to the pilgrims.

Speaking to media, Indian Jatha leader Sant Dr. Yudhishter Lal praised the warm hospitality and excellent arrangements provided by Pakistan. "The love and affection we received in Pakistan will always be cherished. We are deeply grateful to the ETPB and the Government of Pakistan for their outstanding arrangements, including security, accommodation, and medical care," he said.

During their visit, the pilgrims performed religious rituals at Shadani Darbar in Mirpur Mathelo and Sadh Belo temple in Sukkur.

Dr. Lal expressed his gratitude for the freedom provided to them to practise their religious rituals and commended the continuously improving hospitality for pilgrims every year.

Additional Secretary Shrines Saifullah Khokhar stated that pilgrims completed their visit as per the instructions of ETPB Chairman Syed Ata-ur-Rehman, who ensured all facilities, including transport, security, and medical care, were provided.

At the Wagah border crossing, the pilgrims were presented with special gifts and bouquet by the ETPB officials as a gesture of goodwill. The pilgrims expressed their satisfaction with the arrangements and thanked the Government of Pakistan and temple management for their efforts.