Open Menu

Hindu Pilgrims Return To India

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Hindu pilgrims return to India

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) A group of 84 Hindu pilgrims, who visited Pakistan for the annual pilgrimage to the historic Shadani Darbar in Hayat Pitafi Sindh, returned to India through the Wagah border crossing, on Wednesday.

Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) officials, including Additional Secretary Shrines Saifullah Khokhar and Deputy Secretary Umar Javed Awan, bid farewell to the pilgrims.

Speaking to media, Indian Jatha leader Sant Dr. Yudhishter Lal praised the warm hospitality and excellent arrangements provided by Pakistan. "The love and affection we received in Pakistan will always be cherished. We are deeply grateful to the ETPB and the Government of Pakistan for their outstanding arrangements, including security, accommodation, and medical care," he said.

During their visit, the pilgrims performed religious rituals at Shadani Darbar in Mirpur Mathelo and Sadh Belo temple in Sukkur.

Dr. Lal expressed his gratitude for the freedom provided to them to practise their religious rituals and commended the continuously improving hospitality for pilgrims every year.

Additional Secretary Shrines Saifullah Khokhar stated that pilgrims completed their visit as per the instructions of ETPB Chairman Syed Ata-ur-Rehman, who ensured all facilities, including transport, security, and medical care, were provided.

At the Wagah border crossing, the pilgrims were presented with special gifts and bouquet by the ETPB officials as a gesture of goodwill. The pilgrims expressed their satisfaction with the arrangements and thanked the Government of Pakistan and temple management for their efforts.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Visit Sukkur Temple Wagah Mirpur Mathelo Border Media All Government Love

Recent Stories

NAB initiates Rs1.172b recovery in housing society ..

NAB initiates Rs1.172b recovery in housing society scandal

3 seconds ago
 Tadweer targets reducing emissions across operatio ..

Tadweer targets reducing emissions across operations by 40% by 2035

19 minutes ago
 European Commission unveils action plan to protect ..

European Commission unveils action plan to protect health sector from cyberattac ..

19 minutes ago
 Russia charges 27 over Crocus terror attack

Russia charges 27 over Crocus terror attack

19 minutes ago
 Dubai International Project Management Forum opens

Dubai International Project Management Forum opens

19 minutes ago
 UAE prioritises sustainable development, says Nahy ..

UAE prioritises sustainable development, says Nahyan bin Mubarak

19 minutes ago
Dozens of Palestinian martyred in Gaza, West Bank

Dozens of Palestinian martyred in Gaza, West Bank

20 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah celebrates record-breaking tourism ..

Ras Al Khaimah celebrates record-breaking tourism year in 2024

20 minutes ago
 Sharjah Police return over AED32 million to rightf ..

Sharjah Police return over AED32 million to rightful owners in 2024

20 minutes ago
 China enhances food security with advanced agricul ..

China enhances food security with advanced agricultural science

20 minutes ago
 Korea's employment growth slows to 3-yr low in 202 ..

Korea's employment growth slows to 3-yr low in 2024

20 minutes ago
 NATO announces new mission to protect undersea cab ..

NATO announces new mission to protect undersea cables in Baltic Sea region

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan