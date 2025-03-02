Hindu Pilgrims Return To India After Celebrating Maha Shivratri In Pakistan
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Hindu pilgrims, who visited Pakistan to participate in the Maha Shivratri celebrations, returned to India on Sunday after completing their seven-day pilgrimage.
The President of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC), Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, along with Additional Secretary Shrines of the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB), Saifullah Khokhar, and Deputy Secretary Umar Javed Awan, bid farewell to the pilgrims at the Wagah border.
Speaking to the media at the border, Ramesh Singh Arora highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to religious harmony, stating that the country is a land of peace. He praised the Evacuee Trust Property Board for its efforts in restoring and maintaining minority religious sites and welcomed the decision to enhance the beauty of the historic Katas Raj Temple under a master plan.
Indian Jatha leader Raghu Kumar expressed gratitude for the warmth and hospitality received in Pakistan. He stated that the pilgrims had complete religious freedom during their visit and appreciated the exceptional security arrangements. He also acknowledged the luxurious transport and excellent accommodations provided by the Pakistani authorities.
The Hindu pilgrims had arrived in Pakistan on February 24 and performed Maha Shivratri rituals at the Katas Raj Temple in Chakwal. They also stayed at Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore for two days, where they worshiped at the Shri Krishna Temple, visited the historic Shahi Qila (Royal Fort), and shopped at Anarkali Bazaar.
