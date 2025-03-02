Open Menu

Hindu Pilgrims Return To India After Celebrating Maha Shivratri In Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Hindu pilgrims return to India after celebrating Maha Shivratri in Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Hindu pilgrims, who visited Pakistan to participate in the Maha Shivratri celebrations, returned to India on Sunday after completing their seven-day pilgrimage.

The President of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC), Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, along with Additional Secretary Shrines of the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB), Saifullah Khokhar, and Deputy Secretary Umar Javed Awan, bid farewell to the pilgrims at the Wagah border.

Speaking to the media at the border, Ramesh Singh Arora highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to religious harmony, stating that the country is a land of peace. He praised the Evacuee Trust Property Board for its efforts in restoring and maintaining minority religious sites and welcomed the decision to enhance the beauty of the historic Katas Raj Temple under a master plan.

Indian Jatha leader Raghu Kumar expressed gratitude for the warmth and hospitality received in Pakistan. He stated that the pilgrims had complete religious freedom during their visit and appreciated the exceptional security arrangements. He also acknowledged the luxurious transport and excellent accommodations provided by the Pakistani authorities.

The Hindu pilgrims had arrived in Pakistan on February 24 and performed Maha Shivratri rituals at the Katas Raj Temple in Chakwal. They also stayed at Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore for two days, where they worshiped at the Shri Krishna Temple, visited the historic Shahi Qila (Royal Fort), and shopped at Anarkali Bazaar.

Recent Stories

Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024

Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024

17 minutes ago
 UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam

UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam

17 minutes ago
 Labour force in GCC countries reaches 31.8 million ..

Labour force in GCC countries reaches 31.8 million: GCC-Stat

45 minutes ago
 Sharjah Executive Council holds workshop on buildi ..

Sharjah Executive Council holds workshop on building permits

45 minutes ago
 Friends of Cancer Patients launches annual Zakat c ..

Friends of Cancer Patients launches annual Zakat campaign

1 hour ago
 'Imperial Emperor' wins G2 Al Maktoum Classic

'Imperial Emperor' wins G2 Al Maktoum Classic

2 hours ago
Russia’s Progress MS-30 cargo spacecraft docks w ..

Russia’s Progress MS-30 cargo spacecraft docks with ISS

3 hours ago
 Magnitude 5.0 quake hits Mexico’s Oaxaca

Magnitude 5.0 quake hits Mexico’s Oaxaca

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2025

7 hours ago
 Hasher bin Maktoum crowns winners of 33rd Dubai Du ..

Hasher bin Maktoum crowns winners of 33rd Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

15 hours ago
 Anwar Gargash, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for ..

Anwar Gargash, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs discuss bila ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan