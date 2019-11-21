UrduPoint.com
Hindu Pilgrims To Arrive City Lahore

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 09:07 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :All arrangements have been completed for Hindu pilgrims who will arrive here through the Wagha Border on Nov 24 to attend the 311th birth anniversary of Swami Shadaram Sahib, the founder of Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi Mirpur Mathelo.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Amer Ahmad, Hindu leaders and board officials will welcome the pilgrims.

Deputy Secretary General Syed Faraz Abbas met with the commissioner Sakhur, deputy commissioner, police officers and other adminstrative officials for arrangements of Shahdani Darbar.

The Hindu pilgrims will go to Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi Mirpur Mathelo (Sindh) on November 25 to attend a three-day celebrations and perform rituals.

The pilgrims would return India on December 5 through the Wagha Border.

