Hindu pundit exposes Indian false flag drama of Pahalgam attack

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) An Indian Hindu Pundit has exposed the false flag drama of the Pahalgam attack, staged by BJP’s government led by Modi.

“Who is benefiting from and who is harmed by the Pahalgam attack?” questioned the Hindu Pundit.

He asked where will you go looking for the culprit of Pahalgam attack? The culprits are within your own ranks, he said.

This drama will no longer work- you can’t simply blame Pakistan every time such tragedies occur, he said.

The Pundit questioned whether Kashmiris would really destroy their own livelihoods by carrying

out such attacks? Catch the one who is benefiting from this attack, otherwise such incidents will

continue to happen, he cautioned.

He observed that the one benefiting from this attack and from Hindu-Muslim division is the one

behind it.