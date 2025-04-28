Open Menu

Hindu Pundit Exposes Indian False Flag Drama Of Pahalgam Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Hindu pundit exposes Indian false flag drama of Pahalgam attack

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) An Indian Hindu Pundit has exposed the false flag drama of the Pahalgam attack, staged by BJP’s government led by Modi.

“Who is benefiting from and who is harmed by the Pahalgam attack?” questioned the Hindu Pundit.

He asked where will you go looking for the culprit of Pahalgam attack? The culprits are within your own ranks, he said.

This drama will no longer work- you can’t simply blame Pakistan every time such tragedies occur, he said.

The Pundit questioned whether Kashmiris would really destroy their own livelihoods by carrying

out such attacks? Catch the one who is benefiting from this attack, otherwise such incidents will

continue to happen, he cautioned.

He observed that the one benefiting from this attack and from Hindu-Muslim division is the one

behind it.

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs awarded 2025 Golden Peacock National ..

Dubai Customs awarded 2025 Golden Peacock National Quality Award

1 hour ago
 Shahid Afridi advises Mohammad Rizwan to refrain f ..

Shahid Afridi advises Mohammad Rizwan to refrain from making excuses

2 hours ago
 Sanam Javed, her husband detained from outside Lah ..

Sanam Javed, her husband detained from outside Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail

2 hours ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings’ foreign players to return ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings’ foreign players to return to Pakistan from Dubai today

3 hours ago
 Indian RJ Mehwish’s new video fuels rumours abou ..

Indian RJ Mehwish’s new video fuels rumours about relations with Cricketer Yuz ..

3 hours ago
 Nahid Rana joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL X

Nahid Rana joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL X

3 hours ago
TCL Hosts Exclusive Tech Event, "TCL Vision," in B ..

TCL Hosts Exclusive Tech Event, "TCL Vision," in Bhurban to Unveil Premium QD Mi ..

3 hours ago
 PCB reschedules two HBL PSL X matches due to heatw ..

PCB reschedules two HBL PSL X matches due to heatwave

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2025

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan