UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hindu Supremacist Modi Govt. To Miserably Fail In Smothering Kashmir Movement: PM

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 01:58 PM

Hindu supremacist Modi govt. to miserably fail in smothering Kashmir movement: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the "fascist and Hindu supremacist Modi government" in India would ultimately fail in its attempt to end the freedom struggle of Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the "fascist and Hindu supremacist Modi government" in India would ultimately fail in its attempt to end the freedom struggle of Kashmiris.

"The Hindutva exclusivist creed of the Modi-led Govt with its fascist tactics in IOK (Indian Occupied Kashmir) will fail miserably in its attempt to smother the Kashmiri liberation struggle," the prime minister said in a tweet.

Imran Khan said no force could deter the freedom struggle of a united nation.

"Hindu Supremacist Modi Govt should know that while armies, militants & terrorists can be defeated by superior forces; history tells us that when a nation unites in a freedom struggle and does not fear death, no force can stop it from achieving its goal."

Related Topics

India Imran Khan Occupied Kashmir Militants Prime Minister Superior From Government

Recent Stories

Hong Kong Police Arrest 5 People for Insulting Chi ..

2 minutes ago

N. Korea fires missiles, rejects further talks wit ..

9 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks recover to end higher

9 minutes ago

Russia Registers 31 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

9 minutes ago

Practical measures afoot to meet ever increasing h ..

2 minutes ago

More migrants evacuated from Spanish rescue ship O ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.