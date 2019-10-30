UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hindu Temple In Walled City To Be Restored

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 08:00 PM

Hindu temple in walled city to be restored

Punjab Parliamentary secretary on information and culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi Wednesday promised the restoration of a Hindu temple in the walled city Multan, saying it was an historical asset

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Parliamentary secretary on information and culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi Wednesday promised the restoration of a Hindu temple in the walled city Multan, saying it was an historical asset.

He expressed these views during his visit to 'Beti G Ka Mandir' in union council-58, located interior of Pak Gate near Sarafa Bazaar of the walled city Multan, says an official release.

It was learnt that a father had built this Mandir for his daughter.

Nadeem Qureshi said that the initiative would be funded through Walled City Project, adding that the Mandir would be renovated and conserved.

Talking to the people during his visit, he said that historical status of the temple would be revived.

Ubaidullah Hashmi, Sheikh Nadeem, Shahbaz Qureshi, Nasir Qureshi and others accompanied the Punjab parliamentary secretary on information and culture on the occasion.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Visit Nasir Temple

Recent Stories

ADNOC CEO participates in Annual Future Investment ..

4 seconds ago

Fujairah oil product stocks rise on large build in ..

16 minutes ago

Smog in Pakistan is only because of fire in Indian ..

25 minutes ago

Strict action will be taken if marchers enter in R ..

39 minutes ago

Naseem Shah puts Central Punjab on top

43 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Chairman of Raytheon Co ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.