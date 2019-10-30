Hindu temple in walled city to be restored

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Parliamentary secretary on information and culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi Wednesday promised the restoration of a Hindu temple in the walled city Multan , saying it was an historical asset.

He expressed these views during his visit to 'Beti G Ka Mandir' in union council-58, located interior of Pak Gate near Sarafa Bazaar of the walled city Multan, says an official release.

It was learnt that a father had built this Mandir for his daughter.

Nadeem Qureshi said that the initiative would be funded through Walled City Project, adding that the Mandir would be renovated and conserved.

Talking to the people during his visit, he said that historical status of the temple would be revived.

Ubaidullah Hashmi, Sheikh Nadeem, Shahbaz Qureshi, Nasir Qureshi and others accompanied the Punjab parliamentary secretary on information and culture on the occasion.