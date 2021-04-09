UrduPoint.com
Hindu Victims' Families Demand India To Share Probe Report With Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 06:50 PM

The family members of Pakistani Hindus killed in India last year Friday demanded the Indian government to share their investigation report immediately with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :The family members of Pakistani Hindus killed in India last year Friday demanded the Indian government to share their investigation report immediately with Pakistan.

The grieved family members held a protest demonstration outside the Indian High Commission here and condemned the killing of 11 Pakistani Hindus in Jodhpur city of India.

Addressing the protestors, Secretary General of All Pakistan Hindu Panchayat Council Aum Prakash Narain said even Hindus were unsafe in Narendra Modi's India who had been pursuing a policy of Hindu nationalism.

He said India was constantly creating bloodshed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by killing innocent civilians there.

He said India claimed to be a democratic but the factual position was totally opposite.

The Hindu community leader also urged the United Nations and other international organizations to hold a probe into the incident.

Kamran Ali, focal person of interfaith harmony said the minority communities in Pakistan felt completely free.

