Hindu Woman Saves Muslim Family From Mob Attack

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 38 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 04:55 PM

Hindu woman saves Muslim family from mob attack

The goons on motorcycles attacked the van with iron rods

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 12th June, 2019) A 24-year-old woman saved a Muslim family from getting attacked by a mob on Sunday.

Indian media reported that the family from Ballabhgarh, Haryana, was travelling in a van to attend an engagement. They were accompanied by a woman named Puja Chauhan, who was a close family friend.

According to one of the travellers, Shafi Mohammad Abbasi, the goons on motorcycles attacked the van with iron rods in Jattari area.

The attackers who were all wearing saffron scarfs identified the travellers since some of the women were wearing veils and attacked them.

Puja boldly confronted the attackers and asked them: “Why are you venting your anger on innocent persons?” She said they were equally shocked by the killing of the two-and-half-year-old girl.

On hearing Puja’s plea, one member from the mob appeared to have softened his stand. He handed the family their car keys and ran away.

Congress leader and former Aligarh legislator Haji Zamirullah Khan lauded

Puja’s move is being lauded in India and is being called a role model.

