Hindu yatrees leave for Katas Raj temples

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :The Hindu yatrees, who had arrived in Pakistan from India to perform their religious ritual, Saturday left for Katas Raj temples in special buses from Lahore.

Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid and local Hindu leaders saw them off at Gurdwara Dera Sahib here.

Deputy Secretary General Faraz Abbas, Security In-charge Amjad Altaf and other Evacuee Trust Property board officials, along with security staff, accompanied the Hindu yatrees.

Board Secretary Rana Shahid said that all arrangements including security and accommodation had been completed.

The central ceremony of the yatrees will be held at Katas Raj temples on Sunday in which different political and religious leaders will participate.

After performing their religious rituals, the yatrees will return to Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore on Dec 20 and go back to India on Dec 23 after completing the tour.