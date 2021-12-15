Hindu yatrees leaves for India

As many as 133 Hindu pilgrims from India who had arrived in Pakistan for participating in the 313th birth anniversary celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib at Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi in Sindh, left for their homeland through Wagah Border here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :As many as 133 Hindu pilgrims from India who had arrived in Pakistan for participating in the 313th birth anniversary celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib at Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi in Sindh, left for their homeland through Wagah Border here on Wednesday.

Additional Secretary, Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Rana Shahid, Deputy Secretary General Faraz Abbas and other board officials and Hindu leaders saw off the yatrees after presenting bouquets of flowers.

Talking to the media at Wahgah, Hindu religious leader Yudishtar Lal said that they were taking the message of peace and love from Pakistan.

"We are grateful to Prime Minister Imran Khan, and ETPB Chairman Dr Amir Ahmed for making best arrangements for yatrees", he said. He hoped that positive relations should be developed between the both countries as these were mandatory for development and prosperity in the region.

Meanwhile, a group of Hindus will arrive in Pakistan on December 17 to visit the Katas Raj Temples.

Deputy Secretary General Syed Faraz Abbas said that all arrangements had been made for thesecurity and accommodation of pilgrims.