UrduPoint.com

Hindu Yatrees Leaves For India

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 07:15 PM

Hindu yatrees leaves for India

As many as 133 Hindu pilgrims from India who had arrived in Pakistan for participating in the 313th birth anniversary celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib at Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi in Sindh, left for their homeland through Wagah Border here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :As many as 133 Hindu pilgrims from India who had arrived in Pakistan for participating in the 313th birth anniversary celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib at Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi in Sindh, left for their homeland through Wagah Border here on Wednesday.

Additional Secretary, Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Rana Shahid, Deputy Secretary General Faraz Abbas and other board officials and Hindu leaders saw off the yatrees after presenting bouquets of flowers.

Talking to the media at Wahgah, Hindu religious leader Yudishtar Lal said that they were taking the message of peace and love from Pakistan.

"We are grateful to Prime Minister Imran Khan, and ETPB Chairman Dr Amir Ahmed for making best arrangements for yatrees", he said. He hoped that positive relations should be developed between the both countries as these were mandatory for development and prosperity in the region.

Meanwhile, a group of Hindus will arrive in Pakistan on December 17 to visit the Katas Raj Temples.

Deputy Secretary General Syed Faraz Abbas said that all arrangements had been made for thesecurity and accommodation of pilgrims.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister Visit Wagah December Border Media All From Best Love

Recent Stories

Youth shot injured in polio campaign

Youth shot injured in polio campaign

54 seconds ago
 Prime Minister stresses 'green urbanization' acros ..

Prime Minister stresses 'green urbanization' across country

56 seconds ago
 35 violators fined for polluting environment

35 violators fined for polluting environment

58 seconds ago
 Blinken Announces Deal to Speed Up Malaysia's Tran ..

Blinken Announces Deal to Speed Up Malaysia's Transition to Clean Energy During ..

59 seconds ago
 PTI govt successfully achieving goals of national ..

PTI govt successfully achieving goals of national uplift: Amjad

4 minutes ago
 Controller General Accounts inaugurates GP Fund Fa ..

Controller General Accounts inaugurates GP Fund Facilitation Centre

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.