Hindu yatrees reach Pakistan on 4-day visit

A group of Hindu yatrees reached Pakistan through Wagha border crossing on a four-day visit, here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :A group of Hindu yatrees reached Pakistan through Wagha border crossing on a four-day visit, here on Saturday.

Dr Ramesh Kumar Vanwani MNA and patron-in-chief Pakistan Hindu Council, and Prem Chand Talreja, received the pilgrims warmly.

Later, they left for Peshawar by air from Allama Iqbal Airport to perform their religious rites at SPJM Temple Teri.

On January 2, the yatrees would leave Teri Temple for Gurdwara Punja Sahib Hassanabad. On Jan 3, the group will visit Katas Raj temples in Chakwal and then Gurdwara Nankana Sahib.

On Jan 4, they will return to India through Wagha border crossing after visiting Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore, Minar-i-Pakistan, Shahi Fort and Samaadhi Ranjeet Singh.