Hindu Yatrees returns from Katas Raj Temples

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Hindu Yatrees from India arrived here on Monday amid strict security arrangements after performing religious rituals at Katas Raj Temples.

According to ETPB spokesperson, Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) officers received Hindu Yatrees at Gurdwara Dera Sahib.

ETPB Additional Secretary Rana Shahid said that full security with all necessary facilities was being provided to the Hindu Yatrees.

He said that yatrees would return to India on December 23 after visiting other religious places including Krishna Temple Ravi Road during their stay in Lahore.

Hindu Yatrees praised the arrangements made by the Governmentof Pakistan and the ETPB Board.