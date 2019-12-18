Hindu yatrees spend busy day in city Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :The Hindu pilgrims from India spent a busy day in the Punjab capital on Wednesday.

They visited Krishna Mandir Ravi Road and Gurdwara Dera Sahib and performed their rituals besides visiting the Lahore Fort and the Greater Iqbal Park.

The best arrangements of security,accommodation and transport were made by the Evacuee Trust Property board for pilgrims.

Expressing his views, group leader Shiv Partab Bajaj said: " The all minorities, including Hindu and Sikh, have complete liberty and freedom to perform their rituals in Pakistan." Deputy Secretary Faraz Abbas, leader of Pakistan Hindu Welfare Council Dr Munawar Chand and local Hindus were also with the pilgrims.

The Hindu women purchased different items from Anarkali Bazaar and thanked the Pakistani government for making the best security arrangements.

The yatrees will return India on Thursday (Dec 19).