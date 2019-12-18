UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hindu Yatrees Spend Busy Day In City Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 08:59 PM

Hindu yatrees spend busy day in city Lahore

The Hindu pilgrims from India spent a busy day in the Punjab capital on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :The Hindu pilgrims from India spent a busy day in the Punjab capital on Wednesday.

They visited Krishna Mandir Ravi Road and Gurdwara Dera Sahib and performed their rituals besides visiting the Lahore Fort and the Greater Iqbal Park.

The best arrangements of security,accommodation and transport were made by the Evacuee Trust Property board for pilgrims.

Expressing his views, group leader Shiv Partab Bajaj said: " The all minorities, including Hindu and Sikh, have complete liberty and freedom to perform their rituals in Pakistan." Deputy Secretary Faraz Abbas, leader of Pakistan Hindu Welfare Council Dr Munawar Chand and local Hindus were also with the pilgrims.

The Hindu women purchased different items from Anarkali Bazaar and thanked the Pakistani government for making the best security arrangements.

The yatrees will return India on Thursday (Dec 19).

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Punjab Road Women All From Government Best

Recent Stories

Promoting tolerance, moderation, openness, coexist ..

1 hour ago

Govt committed to facilitate poor segment of socie ..

2 minutes ago

Germany's construction industry investment up by 1 ..

2 minutes ago

Multipronged initiatives required to deal with mil ..

2 minutes ago

China to enhance labor intensive enterprises 'care ..

2 minutes ago

Encroachments to be removed from parks:PHA

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.