Hindu yatrees visit Krishna Mandir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hindu yatrees who had come in Pakistan from India visited the Krishna Mandir Ravi Road here on Wednesday and performed their religious rituals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Hindu yatrees who had come in Pakistan from India visited the Krishna Mandir Ravi Road here on Wednesday and performed their religious rituals.

On the occasion, Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) and local police made foolproof security arrangements for the yatrees.

The yatrees also performed special dua for peace and progress in the region.

Talking to the media, Hindu yatrees appreciated the steps taken by the Board for the careand renovation of their gurdwaras. They will return to their homeland India on Thursday(tomorrow) through Wahga Border.