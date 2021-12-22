UrduPoint.com

Hindu Yatrees Visit Krishna Mandir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 04:38 PM

Hindu yatrees visit Krishna Mandir

Hindu yatrees who had come in Pakistan from India visited the Krishna Mandir Ravi Road here on Wednesday and performed their religious rituals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Hindu yatrees who had come in Pakistan from India visited the Krishna Mandir Ravi Road here on Wednesday and performed their religious rituals.

On the occasion, Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) and local police made foolproof security arrangements for the yatrees.

The yatrees also performed special dua for peace and progress in the region.

Talking to the media, Hindu yatrees appreciated the steps taken by the Board for the careand renovation of their gurdwaras. They will return to their homeland India on Thursday(tomorrow) through Wahga Border.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Police Road Progress Border Media From

Recent Stories

Kardashian asks for mercy for truck driver who was ..

Kardashian asks for mercy for truck driver who was awarded 110 year jail

13 minutes ago
 UAE insurance protection extension system attracts ..

UAE insurance protection extension system attracts GCC employees

14 minutes ago
 China-Laos Railway sees growth in freight transpor ..

China-Laos Railway sees growth in freight transport

8 minutes ago
 EU, UK agree post-Brexit fish quotas

EU, UK agree post-Brexit fish quotas

8 minutes ago
 Christmas cake cutting ceremony held

Christmas cake cutting ceremony held

14 minutes ago
 MoHR celebrates National Working Women's Day

MoHR celebrates National Working Women's Day

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.