Hindu Yatris appreciate arrangements made at Katas Raj Temple

Indian Hindu Yatris on Monday appreciated arrangements made at Katas Raj Temple and thanked the government for all the facilities provided to them

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Indian Hindu Yatris on Monday appreciated arrangements made at Katas Raj Temple and thanked the government for all the facilities provided to them.

The Hindu pilgrims arrived in Pakistan to participate in the religious rituals at the historic Katas Raj Temple near Chakwal which is considered to be the oldest and holiest place of the Hindu religion in Pakistan and Nankana Sahib.

Upon their arrival, the Yatris were given a very warm welcome by Deputy Commissioner, Chakwal Capt (R) Bilal Hashim and District Police Officer, Chakwal Muhammad Bin Ashraf.

The group leader of the Hindu pilgrims, Pandits and others thanked the government of Pakistan for excellent arrangements and facilities provided to the pilgrims.

They also expressed gratitude for the security and other arrangements made by the district administration of Chakwal, police and thanked Deputy Commissioner and District Police Officer.

The DC on the occasion said that the government was making all-out efforts for protection of the rights of all the minorities including Hindu community.

He said that the government was giving special attention to improve and protect religious and worship places of the minorities.

On the occasion, the group leader of Hindu Yatris thanked the authorities concerned for taking various steps for the renovation of the historic heritage Katas Raj temples and protection of Gurdwaras.

He also thanked the Pakistan government which made excellent arrangements for transportation, accommodation and medical care of the Hindu pilgrims.