UrduPoint.com

Hindu Yatris Visit Teri Temple For Worship, Praises Pakistan Government For Protecting Minorities' Religious Places

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Hindu Yatris visit Teri Temple for worship, praises Pakistan government for protecting minorities' religious places

A fifteen-member delegation of Hindu yatris (pilgrims) including men, women and children Saturday visited Samadi of Shri Paramhans Ji Maharaj and Teri temple Karak after completion of rehabilitation work and performed religious rituals on first day of the new year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :A fifteen-member delegation of Hindu yatris (pilgrims) including men, women and children Saturday visited Samadi of Shri Paramhans Ji Maharaj and Teri temple Karak after completion of rehabilitation work and performed religious rituals on first day of the new year.

The delegation that arrived at Peshawar Airport was escorted to the temple amid strict security arrangements. On the occasion, Hindu community members belonging to Sind and representatives of Pakistan Hindu Council were also present in the temple.

Speaking on the occasion, In-charge Legal Affairs Hindu Community, Rohit Kumar praised efforts of Pakistan government to protect and conserve religious places of Hindus.

"Steps of Pakistani government to boost religious tourism and to protect worship places of minorities including Teri Temple would promote positive image of the country in the comity of nations including neighboring India", he said.

"Indian government should also give religious freedom to Muslims and make efforts to abridge gap between religion and humanity in their country".

"Pakistan is safe for religious tourism and people living in the country had always welcomed tourists of other faints with respect", he told.

Another delegation of 200 Hindu pilgrims that arrived at Wahga border crossing from India landed at Peshawar airport from Lahore. The Hindu pilgrims were en route to Teri temple for worship. The delegation would reach at Teri Temple in the evening for worship and stay there overnight.

Hustle and bustle was witnessed in the area where Hindu Community members were seen intermingling with local population praising their arrangements to welcome foreigners.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Peshawar Temple Karak Border Women Muslim From Government Airport

Recent Stories

India May Complete S-400 Missile Rollout in Punjab ..

India May Complete S-400 Missile Rollout in Punjab in February - Reports

46 seconds ago
 Overseas Pakistanis are great asset of nation: Gov ..

Overseas Pakistanis are great asset of nation: Governor

47 seconds ago
 Six criminals held during search operation

Six criminals held during search operation

49 seconds ago
 Meeting held to review traffic management in Sialk ..

Meeting held to review traffic management in Sialkot

13 minutes ago
 Klopp to miss Chelsea game after suspected positiv ..

Klopp to miss Chelsea game after suspected positive Covid test: club

13 minutes ago
 Gambia cancel Cup of Nations prep games due to Cov ..

Gambia cancel Cup of Nations prep games due to Covid

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.