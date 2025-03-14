Hindus Celebrate Holi At Krishna Mandir Lahore
Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2025 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Hindu community celebrated Holi with great fervour amid high security at Krishna Mandir in Lahore on Friday by smearing each other with brightly colored powder, dancing to festive music and feasting on traditional sweets prepared for the occasion.
Holi has its origins in Hindu mythology and lore and celebrates the divine love between the Hindu god Krishna and his consort Radha, and signifies a time of rebirth and rejuvenation.
Across the country, Hindu community, mostly dressed in all white clothes, celebrated the festival by hurling colored powder at each other. Children, perched on rooftops and balconies, flung water balloons filled with colored pigments at passers by.
Similarly, Holi was celebrated across the country, especially in Mithi, Hyderabad, Jacobabad, Tharparkar areas of Sindh province, members of the Muslim community participated in Holi celebrations along with Hindus, expressing love and religious harmony.
Meanwhile, on the occasion of the Holi festival, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said in his message that I extend my heartfelt greetings to the Hindu community across Pakistan on the joyous occasion of Holi.
This festival, which announces the arrival of spring, symbolizes the triumph of love and goodness, gives a sense of vibrant energy.
He added that while celebrating new beginnings and the strength of renewed relationships, this day highlights the importance of building a stronger, more united nation and the inclusion of all citizens. May this festival of colors fill your lives with happiness, health, success and prosperity.
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, while issuing a message on the Hindu community's festival of Holi on Friday said that this beautiful festival of colors, Holi, is a symbol of love, peace and brotherhood. Pakistan is a beautiful blend of communities of different religions. Everyone has equal rights and opportunities. I pray that this day brings a message of happiness, love and interfaith harmony to everyone, she added.
