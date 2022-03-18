UrduPoint.com

Hindus Celebrate Pakistan Day And 'Holi' Together: Mukhi Eshwar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Hindus celebrate Pakistan Day and 'Holi' together: Mukhi Eshwar

The festive of colours, 'Holi', is one of the popular ancient Hindu festivals that depicts the eternal and divine love of Radha and Krishna, celebrations continued on second day in Sukkur and other cities of Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :The festive of colours, 'Holi', is one of the popular ancient Hindu festivals that depicts the eternal and divine love of Radha and Krishna, celebrations continued on second day in Sukkur and other cities of Sindh.

Talking to the media at a Gao Shala, on Friday, where a large number of people gathered to celebrate 'Holi', Hindu Panchayat Sukkur President Mukhi Eshwar Lal Makheja, said that they would celebrate 'Pakistan Day' and 'Holi' together.

The 'Holi' was celebrated by the members of all faiths and religion in Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore and other districts of northern Sindh where rallies were taken out.

