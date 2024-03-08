Open Menu

Hindus Celebrate Shivratri At Katas Raj Temple

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Hindus celebrate Shivratri at Katas Raj temple

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The main event of Shivratri of Hinduism was held at the Katas Raj Temple Chakwal under the auspices of the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) on Friday .

Hundreds of people from the local Hindu community and pilgrims from India participated in the event. The Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner, DPOs, security officers and representatives of other institutions were also present. Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid Saleem said that the government of Pakistan had a special honour for the minority community, that is why projects worth billions of rupees have been started to beautify the religious places of worship of the Hindu and Sikh communities and make them stronger.

Indian pilgrims leader Vishav Bajaj said. "we have received immense love and affection by coming to Pakistan. We are being given all the comforts here. We are extremely grateful to Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Shehbaz Sharif and the Chairman of ETP Board, Arshad Farid Khan. We are grateful to the government of Pakistan for the special measures."

Women members expressed their gratitude and said, "We will always remember the respect and love we received here. We have complete protection and religious freedom here. We feel great happiness. We request the governments of our two countries that visas should be issued to more pilgrims."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Minority Temple Chakwal Event All From Government Billion Love

Recent Stories

Mushahid terms seeking membership of BRICS a right ..

Mushahid terms seeking membership of BRICS a right step in right direction

3 minutes ago
 UE marks Women's Day, wraps up Youth Support Progr ..

UE marks Women's Day, wraps up Youth Support Program

3 minutes ago
 PDMA, UNFPA launch GBViE framework to curb gender ..

PDMA, UNFPA launch GBViE framework to curb gender violence

4 minutes ago
 PEF releases over Rs 1.6 bln to partner schools

PEF releases over Rs 1.6 bln to partner schools

4 minutes ago
 SCCI president inaugurates Bank Alfalah on Ring Ro ..

SCCI president inaugurates Bank Alfalah on Ring Road

3 minutes ago
 England's 'hard day' as India stretch lead to 255 ..

England's 'hard day' as India stretch lead to 255 after Rohit, Gill tons

4 minutes ago
Series of rains, strong winds, snowfall expected f ..

Series of rains, strong winds, snowfall expected from Mar 10

14 minutes ago
 CM decides to reshuffle police dept, to review pol ..

CM decides to reshuffle police dept, to review policy decisions of caretaker gov ..

14 minutes ago
 AJK Minister calls for global support for Kashmiri ..

AJK Minister calls for global support for Kashmiri women's rights

14 minutes ago
 Seminar discusses elderly women issues

Seminar discusses elderly women issues

14 minutes ago
 AJK advisor hails courageous women of Jammu Kashmi ..

AJK advisor hails courageous women of Jammu Kashmir

14 minutes ago
 Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandar all set to battle f ..

Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandar all set to battle for win tomorrow

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan