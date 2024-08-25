Open Menu

Hindus Celebrate Thadri In Northern Sindh

Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2024 | 05:20 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) The Hindu minority community across northern Sindh celebrated the Thadri (meaning Thadhro, cold) festival here on Sunday.

The Thadri is a famous traditional festival, celebrated in the Siraman/Saawan month of the monsoon season.

On this day women decorate the doorways of their houses and do mud plaster to their kitchens.

No cooking activities were done on this day.

The sweet roties (mitho lolo) made of pure ghee are offered to Shitla Mata to stay safe from various diseases.

Sweet roties are exchanged with relatives and friends and if needed women cook fresh food or tea in the temporary fireplace.

It has also been learned that in Sindhi “Thadri” reflected a tribute to Shitla Mata, who was believed to cure chicken poxes (Achbira).

Talking to APP, Sukkur’s Mukhi Aishwer Lal said thousands of years ago, when the land of Moen-Jo-Daro was dug, a statue of Shitla Devi was found and since then this day has been dedicated to the deity.

He said such festivals possess a rich history and traditional background but just think for a while in this digital and modern era if people are memorizing their cultural and religious activities it means they have respect and love for such events and are also willing to preserve them.

