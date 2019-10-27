Hindus celebrates Diwali

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) ::The Hindu community celebrated Diwali, a festival of lights, with zeal and enthusiasm at Shawala Teja Singh Temple here on Sunday.

They worshiped and performed their rituals in the temple as well.

The Hindus exchanged gifts and distributed sweets among each other.

In the city, foolproof security arrangements were made around temples by the police.

Earlier, Hindu leaders, including Rattan Lal, cut a Diwali cake and also lit "Diyas" (lamps) at Shawala Teja Singh and Jagan Nath Temples.