Hindus celebrates Diwali in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The members of the Hindu community in Sukkur on Thursday celebrated "Diwali", the annual festival of lights here on Thursday.

To celebrate the festival, community members light earthen lamps in a practice that symbolises the lighting of such lamps by the people of Ayodhaya on the occasion of Lord Rama's return to his capital.

Diwali is celebrated to mark the return of Lord Rama after completing a 14-year exile in jungle, according to the Hindu faith.

At Hindu temples across the Sukkur, special gatherings were held to mark the occasion.

The main congregation was held at the Sadhu Bela Temple, early in the morning. Bhajans and other religious songs were sung at the gatherings that concluded with special prayers for the integrity, solidarity and prosperity of the country.