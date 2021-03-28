UrduPoint.com
Hindus Community Celeberates Holi Festival Across Northern Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 09:10 PM

Hindus Community celeberates holi festival across northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :The Hindu community of Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Jaccababad, Kashmore- Kandhkot, Shikarpur and other districts of northern Sindh celebrated annual religious festival of Holi on Sunday.

Community members sprayed red, yellow and silver powder on each other, as the Holi is regarded as the beginning of spring season.

Colorful events were held in different localities of the Sukkur region and temples of the Hindu community fillowed by SOPs issyed by Government where children and women also participated with warmth and religious devotion in the day- long proceedings.

Special ceremonies were held at Sadhu Bela Temple, situated on the Indus River, Liaquat Chowk Temple, Sukkur and Balmiki Sabha Temple of Saddar Mohallah Shikarpur, Station Road, Khairpur, Pakistan Chowk Kashmore- Kandhkot, Mirpur Mathelo and other areas.

Holi festival proceedings in Shikarpur were led by veteran Hindu astrologist Mangay Ram and other local social activists. Holi festival was also celebrated with devotion and colorfully by Bagri community, a scheduled caste of Hindu community, in Kandhkot and Noshehroferoze.

Meanwhile, Mukhi Aishwar Lal, Jai Jai Veshnu and Faqir Gokal Das Chohan exchanged Holi greetings with Muslim compatriots in Shikarpur and Kandhkot and prayed for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

