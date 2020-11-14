UrduPoint.com
Hindus Community Of Bahawalpur, Cholistan Celebrate Diwali

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 02:41 PM

Hindus community of Bahawalpur, Cholistan celebrate Diwali

Hindu community residing in Bahawalpur and different villages of Cholistan celebrated Diwali on Saturday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Hindu community residing in Bahawalpur and different villages of Cholistan celebrated Diwali on Saturday.

People lid lamps up at houses, offered special prayers at temples and distributed sweets and set off fireworks.

The celebrations had started on the previous night.

Small gatherings were held at temples while following standard operating procedures to check COVID-19 spread.

Diwali is celebrated during the mid of the month of Kartik in the memory of Ram Chand who spent 14 years in tranquility. Diwali was celebrated by Balmiki Hindus in Bahawalpur and Bheel and Mangwal Hindu communities in different villages of Cholistan.

