ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :The Hindu community in Pakistan on Wednesday demanded an international probe into India keeping mum on the killing of 11 migrants of their community in the Jodhpur city of Rajasthan last year.

The Hindus held a protest outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad and demanded an inquiry into the mysterious death of migrants.

At Diplomatic Enclave, the protestors chanted slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatia Janta Party government for their apathy towards the incident.

The Hindu protestors urged the international community to take notice of the attitude of the Modi government.