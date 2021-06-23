UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hindus Demand Int'l Probe Into India's Silence On 11 Dead Migrants

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 05:30 PM

Hindus demand int'l probe into India's silence on 11 dead migrants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :The Hindu community in Pakistan on Wednesday demanded an international probe into India keeping mum on the killing of 11 migrants of their community in the Jodhpur city of Rajasthan last year.

The Hindus held a protest outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad and demanded an inquiry into the mysterious death of migrants.

At Diplomatic Enclave, the protestors chanted slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatia Janta Party government for their apathy towards the incident.

The Hindu protestors urged the international community to take notice of the attitude of the Modi government.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Prime Minister Protest Narendra Modi Jodhpur Government

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi paid tribute to M ..

22 minutes ago

MoHAP, EHS highlight Covid-19 UAE App updates at A ..

31 minutes ago

Fijian urges to talk vaccines to reduce COVID-19 d ..

12 seconds ago

IJF confirms Pak judoka Shah's participation in To ..

13 seconds ago

CDA, ICT admin anti-encroachment drive in full swi ..

15 seconds ago

Ten held for putting up resistance in encroachment ..

17 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.