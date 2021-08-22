Hindus in Sindh celeberates Rakhsha Bandhan festival

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Hindu girls of the northern Sindh including, Sukkur, Jaccababad, Ghotki, Kashmore, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Noshehroferoze and other districts of the Sindh on Sunday tied Rakhis, an armband largely made from threads, rounds the wrists of their brothers on the Raksha Bandhan festival on Sunday.

According to Hindu mythology, the festival started the day when the eldest brother Udishtar, who was one of the five brothers among Panj Pandav, asked Kirshan Bhagwan to tell him how he could remain safe and secure from the troubles.

Shri Kirshan Bhagwan told Udhister to celebrate "Raksha Bandhan" festival as it would keep him safe, so the myth goes on.

Sisters tie Rakhi round the wrists of their brothers and pray for their long life and prosperity while the brothers pray for the long life of their sisters and present themgifts on the day. Rakhi is mainly imported, and Jacobabad district of Sindh is knownfor its sale where they are available in many colours and designs.