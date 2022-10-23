Hindus marks Diwali festival

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Diwali, one of the biggest festivals of Hindu community to be marked with enthusiasm on Monday (October 24).

It was also called the festival of lights. Lumps of lit in homes and Hindus community perform "pooja".

Similarly, the people of Hindu community also exchange gifts and enjoy the festival by bursting crackers.

In Multan, over 2000 Hindus were residing at different places and they will arrange functions to mark the event.

The ceremonies commenced on eve of the festival. The local administration has ensured security arrangements on the occasion.