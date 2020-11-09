Hindus of northern Sindh to celebrate Dipwali on Nov 14

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hindu community northern Sindh will celebrate Diwali (Dipawali) on November 14

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Hindu community northern Sindh will celebrate Diwali (Dipawali) on November 14.

Markets in Shikarpur, Lakhi, Rustam, Sukkur, Rohri, Khairpur, Kasmore, Jaccababad, Ghotki and other big small towns will be remained opened till late night.

On the day of Diwali, all the Hindus families would lit earthen lamps in their homes while elderly and children alike explode fire crackers as a mark of jubilation.