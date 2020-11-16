UrduPoint.com
Hindus Of Shikarpur Celeberates Diwali

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 03:08 PM

Hindus of Shikarpur celeberates Diwali

Members of the Hindu community of Shikarpur district celebrated 'Diwali' the annual festival of lights

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Members of the Hindu community of Shikarpur district celebrated 'Diwali' the annual festival of lights.

To celebrate the festival, Hindu community members light earthen lamps in a practice that symbolises the lighting of such lamps by the people of Ayodhaya on the occasion of Lord Rama's return to his capital.

Diwali is celebrated to mark the return of Lord Rama after completing a 14-year exile in jungle, according to the Hindu faith.

At Hindu temples across the district, special gatherings were held to mark the occasion.

The main congregation was held at the Ram Temple on Monday.

Religious scholars delivered sermons preaching love and peace as prescribed by Lord Rama.

Bhajans and other religious songs were sung at the gatherings that concluded with special prayers for the integrity, solidarity and prosperity of the country and the Hindu community.

Free food was also distributed among the audience and in various Hindu localities in the Shikarpur city.

