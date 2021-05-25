The Hindu community in Pakistan on Tuesday staged a protest outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad and demanded an inquiry into the mysterious death of 11 migrants of their community in the Jodhpur city of Rajhastan last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The Hindu community in Pakistan on Tuesday staged a protest outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad and demanded an inquiry into the mysterious death of 11 migrants of their community in the Jodhpur city of Rajhastan last year.

At Diplomatic Enclave, the protestors of All Pakistan Hindu Panchayat chanted slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatia Janta Party government for their apathy towards the incident.

The members of Hindu community raised slogans of 'Long Live Pakistan' and 'In Modi's India, even Hindus are not safe'.

Demanding transparent inquiry, they called upon India to share all details and investigation reports with the Hindu community and the government of Pakistan.

The protestors urged the United Nations to take notice of the frequent incidents of extrajudicial killings in India committed against minorities.