Hindus Protest Outside Indian High Commission Against Killing Of Pakistani Hindus In India

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 01:43 PM

Hindus protest outside Indian High Commission against killing of Pakistani Hindus in India

The  Hindus from different parts of the country have gathered outside  Indian High Commission in Islamabad to protest against murder of 11 Hindus in India last month.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, The members of the Hindu community from across the country gathered outside Indian High Commission in Islamabad to protest against mysterious death of eleven Pakistani Hindus in Jodhpur, India, last month.

A large number of Hindus, led by MNA and Patron-in-Chief Pakistan Hindu Council Dr Ramesh Kumar, reached Islamabad late last night from Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and various other parts of the country in a caravan.

The participants of the sit-in chanted slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government. They demanded a transparent inquiry into the tragic incident from the Indian government.

They also called upon the international community to provide them justice.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ramesh Kumar said India must provide post mortem report and copy of the FIR of the incident to Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi immediately.

On Sept 14, Foreign Office Spokesperson in a statement issued said Indian Charge d’affaires summoned to convey Pakistan’s serious concerns over deaths of 11 Pakistani Hindus in ‘Jodhpur Incident’. The Indian Charge d’affaires was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Monday to register Pakistan’s serious concerns over the ‘Jodhpur Incident’ in which eleven Pakistani Hindus, including children, were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Village Lodta Haridasot, district Jodhpur, in the Indian state of Rajasthan on 9 August 2020.

