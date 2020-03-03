Hindus visiting holy places in India forced to give anti-Pakistan statements

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MATIARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :A local leader of Hindu community Lakhi Mal Monday claimed that 50 people of his community were made hostages in India who went there to visit holy places a month ago and were forced to give anti-Pakistan statements.

Addressing a press conference, he disclosed that Indian government in a bid to malign Pakistan had pressurized the pilgrims hailing from Bhaagri community to give statements against Pakistan and seek Indian citizenship.

He said, "Our people have been kept hostages in India. They were forced to issue statements that they were oppressed in Pakistan." He said they had given statements due to Indian government pressure during their visit and added that Hindus and other minorities were living a peaceful life and enjoying all the rights in Pakistan.