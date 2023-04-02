UrduPoint.com

Hindutva BJP Govt Denied Political Space, Hell Bent Upon Destroying Muslim Identity Of IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Hindutva BJP govt denied political space, hell bent upon destroying Muslim identity of IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :The Indian Hindutva government, led by Narendra Modi, is denying space to political leaders, civil society and activists by repeatedly harassing and arresting them on fake charges under black laws.

The political experts and analysts in their interview and statements in Srinagar said Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government is furthering the Hindutva agenda of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to turn the Muslim majority into a minority in the territory, Kashmir media service reported.

They said the Indian authorities have formulated a cruel policy of snatching properties, lands and suspending the Kashmiri government employees and so far dozens of employees have been sacked. India has started the process of deploying non-Kashmiris in all the institutions of occupied Kashmir in a planned manner so that the control of Kashmiris over these institutions could be ended, they added.

Indian troops and police personnel, they said, during their continued cordon and search operations are harassing, terrorizing, summoning and arresting youth in different areas of IIOJK. They maintained that 70 civilians including Hurriyat activists were arrested in the last month of March in the occupied territory.

The political experts and analysts pointed out that the Indian authorities were implicating Hurriyat leaders, media persons, human rights defenders and even ordinary Kashmiris in fake cases to suppress the ongoing right to self-determination demand.

They were of the opinion that India was using its notorious probe agencies like National Investigation Agency (NIA) and State Investigation Agency and its Units mostly headed by non-Kashmiri Hindutva mindset as a weapon to intimidate the Kashmiris into submission. Illegally detained Kashmiris lodged in small cells in Indian jails and IIOJK are denied basic facilities including legal facilities, medical treatment and hygienic food, they lamented.

They said mass arrests, raids and search operations in occupied Kashmir are manifest of Modi regime's frustration to subdue the Kashmiris. They said the Kashmiri people are ready to render every kind of sacrifice in their struggle for securing their right to self-determination and urged the international human rights organizations to take notice of unlawful detentions in IIOJK and hold India accountable for brazenly violating the prisoners' rights.

Related Topics

India Police Minority Civil Society Narendra Modi Srinagar March Muslim Media All Government Weapon

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd April 2023

3 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
 Ahmed Omar Hashem named &#039;Islamic Personality ..

Ahmed Omar Hashem named &#039;Islamic Personality of Dubai International Quran A ..

10 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.