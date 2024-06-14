Hindutva establishment has declared war on IIOJK people: APHC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has declared that the BJP/RSS Hindutva establishment in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has launched a full-fledged war on the people of Kashmir for demanding the plebiscite under the UN supervision

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has declared that the BJP/RSS Hindutva establishment in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has launched a full-fledged war on the people of Kashmir for demanding the plebiscite under the UN supervision.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC leadership in a statement issued in Srinagar stated that the ongoing killings, arbitrary arrests, and attachment of Kashmiris’ properties by Indian forces and agencies like NIA, ED, SIA, and SIU are a futile attempt to intimidate Kashmiris and create chaos in the disputed territory.

The leadership condemned the increase in Indian state terrorism, saying the Hindutva regime is using its resources and military might to crush the legitimate voice of Kashmiris through brute force and conspiracies.

The APHC urged the UN, OIC, EU, Amnesty, and human rights organizations to intervene and save Kashmiris from BJP/RSS Hindutva terror, which poses a threat to humanity and peace at large.