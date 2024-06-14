Hindutva Establishment Has Declared War On IIOJK People: APHC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2024 | 07:04 PM
The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has declared that the BJP/RSS Hindutva establishment in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has launched a full-fledged war on the people of Kashmir for demanding the plebiscite under the UN supervision
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has declared that the BJP/RSS Hindutva establishment in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has launched a full-fledged war on the people of Kashmir for demanding the plebiscite under the UN supervision.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC leadership in a statement issued in Srinagar stated that the ongoing killings, arbitrary arrests, and attachment of Kashmiris’ properties by Indian forces and agencies like NIA, ED, SIA, and SIU are a futile attempt to intimidate Kashmiris and create chaos in the disputed territory.
The leadership condemned the increase in Indian state terrorism, saying the Hindutva regime is using its resources and military might to crush the legitimate voice of Kashmiris through brute force and conspiracies.
The APHC urged the UN, OIC, EU, Amnesty, and human rights organizations to intervene and save Kashmiris from BJP/RSS Hindutva terror, which poses a threat to humanity and peace at large.
Recent Stories
DC Sanghar reviews measures against electricity theft, power supply arrangements ..
Special Secretary Development visits Burns Ward at LUH
Regional Ombudsman Office Sukkur provides financial assistance to worker
MoEF, WAPDA sign agreement for Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project
Pakistan dispatches 300 tones relief tranche to conflict-hit Gaza
World blood donor day observed in Sukkur
Govt committed for transforming Pakistan into digital economy: Shaza
DC stresses provision of relief to consumers on Eid-ul-Azha
LHC CJ believes ‘establishment’s interference into judiciary to end soon
BSDSB executing comprehensive heat wave response project: Razaq
Khalid Maqbool urges spreading NCA’s message in world
HU, Metrix Pakistan organizes day long career development workshop
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Sanghar reviews measures against electricity theft, power supply arrangements on Eid5 minutes ago
-
Special Secretary Development visits Burns Ward at LUH5 minutes ago
-
Regional Ombudsman Office Sukkur provides financial assistance to worker5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan dispatches 300 tones relief tranche to conflict-hit Gaza13 minutes ago
-
World blood donor day observed in Sukkur13 minutes ago
-
Govt committed for transforming Pakistan into digital economy: Shaza13 minutes ago
-
DC stresses provision of relief to consumers on Eid-ul-Azha13 minutes ago
-
LHC CJ believes ‘establishment’s interference into judiciary to end soon40 minutes ago
-
BSDSB executing comprehensive heat wave response project: Razaq25 minutes ago
-
Khalid Maqbool urges spreading NCA’s message in world25 minutes ago
-
HU, Metrix Pakistan organizes day long career development workshop25 minutes ago
-
Ban on electronic cigarettes, vapes, nicotine pouches25 minutes ago