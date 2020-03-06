UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hindutva Ideology From Indian Streets To Parliament Has Entered: IR Expert

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 09:03 PM

Hindutva ideology from Indian streets to parliament has entered: IR expert

International Relation (IR) Expert Dr Huma Baqai on Friday said the Hindutva ideology from Indian streets to parliament, courts and other state institutions had entered since the inception of BJP into power

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :International Relation (IR) Expert Dr Huma Baqai on Friday said the Hindutva ideology from Indian streets to parliament, courts and other state institutions had entered since the inception of BJP into power.

The extremist ideology was dominating in the entire country and would now be difficult challenge for Indian government to revert it, she said while talking in Radio programme.

She said the path that India was adopting, would not only lead India towards destruction but it was also a threat to regional peace and prosperity.

The Muslims were being victimized brutally in world's largest so-called democratic country, she added.

She said Pakistan at this time must keep its guards high.

So far, after the illegal move made by Indian government, Pakistan had exercised exceptional patience and not given a single chance to India to devise any propaganda.

She said the world had started to realize the difference between the approaches of Pakistan and India, and criticizing the increasing human rights violations by Indian government.

She said if Narendra Modi was going to continue such policies, the world would forget Hitler. The Indian Muslims were being forced to change their religion and spend a depressed life, she added.

She said whatsoever, Narendra Modi was doing in New Delhi, he did in Gujrat. The world must intervene and take strict notice of Indian atrocities on minorities specifically Muslims, she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Parliament Narendra Modi New Delhi Gujrat Lead Adolf Hitler Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed gets phone call from British PM

36 minutes ago

Russian Banker Tinkov Reveals Acute Leukemia Diagn ..

2 minutes ago

Opposition's midterm elections demand undemocratic ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister chairs meeting to review est ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Says He Will Meet With Brazil President at H ..

2 minutes ago

Dow down 3.0% as virus fears overshadow good jobs ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.