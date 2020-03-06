Hindutva ideology from Indian streets to parliament has entered: IR expert

International Relation (IR) Expert Dr Huma Baqai on Friday said the Hindutva ideology from Indian streets to parliament, courts and other state institutions had entered since the inception of BJP into power

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :International Relation (IR) Expert Dr Huma Baqai on Friday said the Hindutva ideology from Indian streets to parliament, courts and other state institutions had entered since the inception of BJP into power.

The extremist ideology was dominating in the entire country and would now be difficult challenge for Indian government to revert it, she said while talking in Radio programme.

She said the path that India was adopting, would not only lead India towards destruction but it was also a threat to regional peace and prosperity.

The Muslims were being victimized brutally in world's largest so-called democratic country, she added.

She said Pakistan at this time must keep its guards high.

So far, after the illegal move made by Indian government, Pakistan had exercised exceptional patience and not given a single chance to India to devise any propaganda.

She said the world had started to realize the difference between the approaches of Pakistan and India, and criticizing the increasing human rights violations by Indian government.

She said if Narendra Modi was going to continue such policies, the world would forget Hitler. The Indian Muslims were being forced to change their religion and spend a depressed life, she added.

She said whatsoever, Narendra Modi was doing in New Delhi, he did in Gujrat. The world must intervene and take strict notice of Indian atrocities on minorities specifically Muslims, she added.