Hindutva mindset, aggressive Indian polices seriously threatening regional peace, security: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday said that Hindutva mindset and aggressive policies of India were posing serious threats to peace and security of the whole region.

Chairing a high level meeting on regional security at the foreign ministry, the foreign minister said India wanted to sabotage the efforts for Afghan peace.

Special Assistant to PM on National Security Moeed Yousuf, Secretary Foreign Affairs Sohail Mahmood, senior military and foreign ministry official attended the meeting which discussed in detail the ongoing Indian aggression in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and overall regional situation.

The foreign minister said India was targeting innocent civilians at the Line of Control (LoC) just to cover up the human rights violations in IOJK and its internal issues.

Even, he said India had not given up its stubbornness despite having faced embarrassment in standoff with China.

The foreign minister said Pakistan had been taking up the human rights abuses and deployment of troops in IOJK at the internationals forums including the United Nations, so the world community must take notice of Indian aggression.

The meeting also discussed multiple regional security matters including Afghan peace process.