UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hindutva Mindset, Aggressive Indian Polices Seriously Threatening Regional Peace, Security: Qureshi

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 06:45 PM

Hindutva mindset, aggressive Indian polices seriously threatening regional peace, security: Qureshi

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday said that Hindutva mindset and aggressive policies of India were posing serious threats to peace and security of the whole region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday said that Hindutva mindset and aggressive policies of India were posing serious threats to peace and security of the whole region.

Chairing a high level meeting on regional security at the foreign ministry, the foreign minister said India wanted to sabotage the efforts for Afghan peace.

Special Assistant to PM on National Security Moeed Yousuf, Secretary Foreign Affairs Sohail Mahmood, senior military and foreign ministry official attended the meeting which discussed in detail the ongoing Indian aggression in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and overall regional situation.

The foreign minister said India was targeting innocent civilians at the Line of Control (LoC) just to cover up the human rights violations in IOJK and its internal issues.

Even, he said India had not given up its stubbornness despite having faced embarrassment in standoff with China.

The foreign minister said Pakistan had been taking up the human rights abuses and deployment of troops in IOJK at the internationals forums including the United Nations, so the world community must take notice of Indian aggression.

The meeting also discussed multiple regional security matters including Afghan peace process.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan World United Nations China Jammu

Recent Stories

Masood urges world to listen to screams of SOS fro ..

3 minutes ago

BoG approves reduced 2020-21 budget with 71.2 per ..

11 minutes ago

Huawei Pakistan Launches All-Inclusive Educational ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 26 June ..

51 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

51 minutes ago

New General Assembly of NUST Alumni Association sw ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.