UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hindutva Mindset Behind India's Standoff With China Over Border Issue: FM

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 01:32 PM

Hindutva mindset behind India's standoff with China over border issue: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday said India's Hindutva mindset and hegemonic designs were to be blamed for killing of 20 Indian soldiers in last night's face-off with Chinese forces along the disputed Himalayan frontier

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday said India's Hindutva mindset and hegemonic designs were to be blamed for killing of 20 Indian soldiers in last night's face-off with Chinese forces along the disputed Himalayan frontier.

"India whensoever will show stubbornness and Hindutva approach, the region will experience chaos and conflict," the foreign minister said, responding to the deadliest clash between China and India in Laddakh region on Tuesday.

The foreign minister said India had turned a deaf ear to China's repeated calls to resolve the issue with negotiations and continued illegal construction in the disputed area.

He said China had a principled stance that the 3,500 kilometre area between Tibet and Laddakh was a disputed territory.

"India's attempt to occupy the land will be entirely unacceptable to China," he said.

Qureshi said Pakistan was a peaceful country and desired peace and stability in the region.

"If India thinks, it can coerce Pakistan with its aggressive attitude, it is simply a wishful thinking," he added.

He said India always rejected Pakistan's offer for dialogue over all outstanding issues.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Shah Mehmood Qureshi China All

Recent Stories

PPP workers protest against MPA

2 minutes ago

Work on CPEC projects recently gains momentum : As ..

2 minutes ago

Medvedev Hopes US to Have Open Dialogue With Biolo ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh Cabinet approves Rs1.24 trillion budget prop ..

2 minutes ago

Mukesh Kumar pays surprise visit to Khapur road co ..

5 minutes ago

Two kite sellers caught in Sargodha

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.