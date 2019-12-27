UrduPoint.com
Hindutva Mindset Of Modi Government Has Divided India: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 03:44 PM

Hindutva mindset of Modi government has divided India: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said Hindutva mindset of Modi government has divided India and the fire lit in Occupied Kashmir on August 5 has spread in the whole India

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th December, 2019) Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said Hindutva mindset of Modi government has divided India and the fire lit in Occupied Kashmir on August 5 has spread in the whole India.He said this while presiding over consultative meeting of former foreign secretaries here on Friday.During the meeting Indian aggression in Occupied Kashmir and alarming regional security situation came under discussion.FM apprised the participants of the contents of the letter written to President UN Security Council on prevailing situation in Indian held Kashmir.

It was agreed upon in the meeting to continue consultative process from time to time on important foreign policy matters.FM said 144 days have passed since the imposition of curfew in Occupied Kashmir.

India has deprived the people of access to facts through communication black out.He went on to say the supporters of secular India are voicing protest against discriminatory citizenship amendment bill and NRC. India is committing violations of LoC to divert attention of people from internal conflict.He remarked Pakistan is exposing persistent Indian atrocities at every platforum.

