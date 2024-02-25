Hindutva Regime Pursuing Policy To Crush Muslim Identity In IIOJK
Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2024 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) The political injustice, fear and atrocities added to the miseries of the people in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir at the hands of Hindutva BJP.RSS regime and its men in uniform due to the unresolved Kashmir dispute.
An analytical report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, revealed that the atrocities, political injustice, mental disturbances and fear have increased manifold since the imposition of strict military and police siege by the Hindutva BJP.RSS regime and Indian military and police establishment and their dreaded agencies on August 5, 2019, when it revoked the special status of the territory.
The report said Indian troops have martyred 857 Kashmiris and injured 2413 during this period. It maintained that the Kashmiris had been pushed to the Stone Age due to an inhuman undemocratic regime and Indian military siege.
It further said that the brutalities perpetrated by Indian forces’ personnel against the oppressed and defenceless people of Jammu and Kashmir have become a routine matter. It added that nocturnal house raids and cordon and search operations are conducted by the Indian troops, paramilitary and police personnel on a daily basis in IIOJK to suppress the Kashmiris’ struggle for the right to self-determination.
The report deplored that properties, including residential houses and lands of the common people, are regularly snatched and attached by the dreaded Indian agencies on fake and false narratives during violent cordon and search operations in the occupied territory.
The report said India is one of the most dangerous countries in the world for independent journalists where harassment of media persons, who not toeing the line of the Narendra Modi-led Hindutva BJP government, has become the order of the day.
The report maintained that the BJP regime in IIOJK was targeting the free press and in India attacking minorities, mostly Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and Dalits, to hide its crimes against religious minorities from the world. It added that the assault on the free press in the territory and also in India is a wake-up call for the global media organizations
The report said the United Nations and peace-loving world community must shun their indifference towards the unending miseries of the Kashmiri people and support them in their just struggle for securing their inalienable right to self-determination. It is time to hold the Indian Hindutva BJP government accountable for its crimes against humanity in IIOJK, it concluded.
