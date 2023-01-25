Hira Mani, Ahsan Khan starrer 'Hum Dono' first look grabs netizens attention

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Top-notch Pakistani starlet Hira Mani and the heartthrob Ahsan Khan all set to share the screen in the upcoming series 'Hum Dono'.

Mani, rose to fame from her much-loved serial 'Do Bol', enchanting social media posts and her soulful voice, surely knows how to grab the audience's attention with her talent and charismatic personality.

This time around, the 'Sawaari' sensation took her official Instagram handle and wowed her huge fan following as she shared the gripping poster of her upcoming tale along with the caption "Get ready for a mini-series 'Hum Dono' coming soon" As per the shared poster, the story revolves around the little angel Saadi "Keep a look out for Hum Dono and meet the child who changes everything" Mani stated followed by an emoticon.

The enchanting poster shortly hooked the audience as well as showbiz big wigs, the post drew thousands of likes and supporting comments "Congrats and bring this on my two loveliest people Hira Mani and Ahsan Khan" the 'Dum Mastam' sensation Amar Khan stated.

Furthermore, Ahsan Khan along with the diva's husband also stated lovely comments on the Insta post, to which Mani responded with gratitude.

The stellar cast includes Ahsan Khan, Hira Mani, Azra Mansoor, Bismah Babar, Faizan Chawla, Taqi Ahmed, Asfar Khan, Saadi, Zobia, Bina and Feroza Mohammed.

Directed by the ace director Aabis Raza and written by the ladies with a golden pen Nimra Jamil and Warisha Fatima, the masterpiece is expected to be aired soon.