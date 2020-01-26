UrduPoint.com
Hira Mani Pens Down Emotional Note For Fans On Receiving Unprecedented Love

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 01:12 PM

Hira Mani pens down emotional note for fans on receiving unprecedented love

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th January, 2020) Pakistani actress Hira Mani has extended gratitude to fans for their unprecedented love and for appreciating her acting.Hira Mani's comments came shortly after the devastating end of drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho.The actress took to Instagram and penned down a lengthy note.

She wrote, "Haan tou eik aur safar khatam hua. is khubsoorat safar main mujhey Piyar kerne ka mujhey dekhne ka mere kaam ko sarhanay ka bohat shukriya (Now another journey came to an end. Thanks a lot all of you for showering love, watching me and appreciating my work in this beautiful journey)"She went on to write, "Lekin main apne fans ka peecha Itni asani Se chorne wali nahi hamesha heroine bun kay app kay dilaon main rahungi kabhi Tamkinat bun kay gaiti ki shakal main tou kabhi Hania bun kay (But I will not leave chasing my fans easily and will continue to will continue to live in your hearts as a heroine.

Sometime in the role of Tamkinat and sometime Hania."She further added "Main Phir aongi App ki mohabbat or app ka Piyar samaitney or Hamesha apne Dil main sambhal kay rakhungi (Will come again to collect love and will always keep it in my heart)."

