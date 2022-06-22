ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Junaid Khan unveiled first look of upcoming song 'Yadaan', starring the gorgeous Hira Mani and netizens can't get enough of it.

The singer-turned actor took to Instagram and treated fans with song's official poster along with the caption "Jeem Films is all set to launch its song Yadaan" To keep the fans in anticipation, Junaid wrote "The story, the location, the music has a special place in my heart. Once it's released, you all will know why".

While admiring his reel life heroine, the singer stated "It was also a pleasure to star Hira Mani in Jeem Film's newest venture.

My reel life heroine"Junaid's much-awaited song is penned by Hassan Badshah, produced by the leading Pakistani producer Raheel Dildar and directed by the very talented Sadiq Azeem. While, Junaid is playing multiple roles, singer, executive producer and also behind the song composition.

The man of many talents, looks super excited for his upcoming song. Fans also can't wait to watch their favorite on-screen couple in Yadaan.