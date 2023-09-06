Open Menu

Hira Outshines In Talent Hunt National C'ship

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Hira Ali, a student of Iqra University has played a significant role in assisting the Federal Volleyball team to secure third position in the Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt National Championship League.

Hira Ali, was a third-semester student from the Media Sciences department, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Hira showcased exemplary skills in the PM Youth Talent Hunt National Championship League, and her significant contributions were instrumental in assisting the Federal Volleyball team in securing the third position.

