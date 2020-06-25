UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Hiran Minar To Soon Gain Status Of Tourist Point'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 08:30 PM

'Hiran Minar to soon gain status of tourist point'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood has said that work is underway to make "Hiran Minar" a centre of tourism.

He said this while presiding over a meeting which discussed different matters, including a master plan of Hiran Minar here on Thursday.

He said that tourism and archeology departments would jointly revive historic beauty of Hiran Minar as it had great potential to attract tourists.

The meeting also reviewed to entrust parks and horticulture work of Hiran Minar to the Parks and Horticulture Authority.

Asif Mehmood said that Hiran Minar would soon gain a status of tourist point.

A decision was also made about leasing of land for a resort in Gurdwara Janam Asthan.

Tourism and Development Corporation of Punjab Managing Director Tanveer Jabbar said that leasing work would be completed soon.

The advisor directed the relevant authority to provide quality facilities at Nankana resort.

TDCP Chairman Sohail Zafar Cheema also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab

Recent Stories

MoHAP provides addiction treatment, rehabilitation ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Police arrest Hushpuppi, Woodberry, ten inte ..

2 hours ago

Realme's flagship device realme X3 SuperZoom Launc ..

3 hours ago

THIRD update on players’ Covid-19 tests

3 hours ago

UAE supports 28,000 fishermen in Yemen’s Red Sea ..

3 hours ago

JPP, HRCP call on government to criminalise tortur ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.