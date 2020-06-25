'Hiran Minar to soon gain status of tourist point'

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood has said that work is underway to make "Hiran Minar" a centre of tourism.

He said this while presiding over a meeting which discussed different matters, including a master plan of Hiran Minar here on Thursday.

He said that tourism and archeology departments would jointly revive historic beauty of Hiran Minar as it had great potential to attract tourists.

The meeting also reviewed to entrust parks and horticulture work of Hiran Minar to the Parks and Horticulture Authority.

Asif Mehmood said that Hiran Minar would soon gain a status of tourist point.

A decision was also made about leasing of land for a resort in Gurdwara Janam Asthan.

Tourism and Development Corporation of Punjab Managing Director Tanveer Jabbar said that leasing work would be completed soon.

The advisor directed the relevant authority to provide quality facilities at Nankana resort.

TDCP Chairman Sohail Zafar Cheema also attended the meeting.