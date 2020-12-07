UrduPoint.com
Hired Assassins Of Two Sisters Arrested, Cousin At Large: Police

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 04:32 PM

Hired assassins of two sisters arrested, cousin at large: police

The City police of Charsadda on Monday succeeded in arresting the killers of two real sisters from Utmanzai area of the district

PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :The City police of Charsadda on Monday succeeded in arresting the killers of two real sisters from Utmanzai area of the district.

SP Investigation Charsadda , Darwaish Khan told the media that the two sisters were killed by their cousin, however two hired assassins who shot dead the sisters have been arrested.

The hired assassins identified as Muhammad Ibrahim and Alamzeb have confessed to the killing and told police that the cousin of both the victim sisters paid them for the murders.

Police said that the prime accused, cousin of the murdered girls, named Safdar Rehman was at large and efforts were on to arrest him as soon as possible.

The SP Investigation said the motive behind the killing of two sisters was their property which the accused wanted to take hold of after killing the sisters.

He said police have also recovered the weapons used during the crime and further investigation from the arrested hired assassins was underway.

