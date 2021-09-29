Hiring of 5000 policemen for Hazara division to be started soon: DIG Hazara

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The provincial government has approved the hiring of 5000 police officers and other staff members for the Hazara division while the process for employment would be started soon, unemployed youth of the region can get the benefit of police recruitment.

These views were expressed by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara police Mirvais Niaz while addressing a press conference here at Mansehra on Wednesday.

The police department would recruit 5000 policemen for districts Abbottabad, Mansehra and Battagram which are facing a shortage of staff.

The DIG disclosed that Manserha Police Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) under the supervision of DPO Mansehra Asif Bahadur during a massive campaign against the crimes and criminals busted 8 members of car lifting gang in different raids and recovered 23 vehicles worth millions of rupees.

The DIG while appreciating the efforts of the Mansehra police stated that ACLC officials particularly ASI Jannisar Khan worked hard day and night to arrest the car lifters by utilizing modern technology and traced them in different car theft incidents and finally succeeded in arresting the gang.

Mirvais Niaz disclosed that on the identification of the car lifter gang ACLC recovered 23 vehicles worth millions of rupees including Suzuki Mehra, Suzuki Higroof, Shahzor truck, XLI and other vehicles that were stolen from Mansehra, Muzafar Abad and district Battagram.

The arrested members of the car lifting gang were identified as Amanullah, Aurangzeb Kamran, Khalid Iqbal, Sai fur Rehman, Muhammad Tayab, Shah Faisal and Akhtar Ali, the accused belonged to Kohistan, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Mansehra.

Replying to a question the DIG said that we have also sent recommendations for the establishment of new police stations and police posts in the Hazara division to the provincial government.

While directing the DPO Manserha Mirvais Niaz said that to facilitate the commuters take strict action against the public transporters who are overcharging and arrest the drivers. He said that with the cooperation of the National Highways Authority (NHA) we would install a computerized weighing center which would check the trucks resulting in they would travel on motorway and would also pay toll tax, it would also reduce accidents ratio in the region, adding Mirvais said.

At the end of the press conference DIG, Hazara Mirvais Niaz also handed over the keys of stolen vehicles to the owners.