Hiring Of Locals In T-5 Project To Be Prioritized: GM Tarbela Dam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2022 | 11:40 AM

TARBELA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :General Manager Tarbaila Dam and Project Director T-5 Muhammad Azam Joia said that locals would not be neglected during the hiring of employees for the 5th extension project of Tarbela Dam.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding the hiring of employees in the 5th extension project of Tarbela Dam, the meeting was attended by the chairman Senate Standing Committee for Water Resources Senator Peer Sabir Shah, Tehsil Mayor Ghazi Sahibzada Qasim Shah, GRC member Mohsin Shah, general secretary KP Labour wing Sarinjam Khan, representatives of Wapda Hydro Union and others.

GM Tarbela Dam said that the employment of the locals in the T-5 project is their right, we would prioritize locals in hiring following the quota, we will also bound the company to follow the agreement and induct locals as per quota.

Senator Peer Sabir Shah said that we have reservations about the inductions of locals in the 5th extension project of Tarbela Dam by the foreign company, we want to resolve the issue of employment in the T-5 project which is of national importance peacefully.

He said that locals should be inducted into the project as per the defined quota and establish a hiring office at Ghazi city.

