UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hisham For Intensifying Operation Against Beggary, Rehabilitation Of Drug Addicts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

Hisham for intensifying operation against beggary, rehabilitation of drug addicts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Social Welfare Hisham Inamullah Khan Thursday directed the department to intensify crackdowns against beggary in the provincial metropolis besides rehabilitation of the drug addicts.

During surprise visit to Mardan Darul Aman, the minister along with MPA Sumaira Shams reviewed the arrangements and available facilities for the inmates.

Speaking on the occasion, He said that beggary has become a menace for the society and the government is committed to wipe it out.

He said the social welfare department has been directed to take strict action against professional beggars at public places besides shifting the drug addicts to rehabilitation centres.

The minister expressed satisfaction over shifting of over 1100 drug addicts to rehabilitation centres and the treatment being provided to them.

Related Topics

Visit Mardan Government

Recent Stories

EAD Secretary-General participates in virtual envi ..

12 minutes ago

Biden Nominates Judge Merrick Garland for US Attor ..

20 minutes ago

Pak- Cuba trade, business cooperation need of hour ..

20 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasizes KP govt for s ..

20 minutes ago

Fruits valuing $138.891mln, vegetables $77.184 mil ..

22 minutes ago

Gold prices decrease by Rs 1300 to Rs 115,300

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.