Hisham for intensifying operation against beggary, rehabilitation of drug addicts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Social Welfare Hisham Inamullah Khan Thursday directed the department to intensify crackdowns against beggary in the provincial metropolis besides rehabilitation of the drug addicts.

During surprise visit to Mardan Darul Aman, the minister along with MPA Sumaira Shams reviewed the arrangements and available facilities for the inmates.

Speaking on the occasion, He said that beggary has become a menace for the society and the government is committed to wipe it out.

He said the social welfare department has been directed to take strict action against professional beggars at public places besides shifting the drug addicts to rehabilitation centres.

The minister expressed satisfaction over shifting of over 1100 drug addicts to rehabilitation centres and the treatment being provided to them.